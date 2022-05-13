Skip to Content
Stanton, Judge homer again as Yankees beat White Sox 10-4

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered in his third consecutive game, Aaron Judge went deep for the second time in two nights and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox 10-4. After connecting twice and driving in a career-high six runs in Thursday’s 15-7 win, Stanton smacked a two-run drive Friday in the first inning against Vince Velasquez. That propelled the Yankees to their 19th win in 22 games. Judge made it 6-0 when he hit a solo drive in the fourth for his major league-leading 12th home run. Josh Donaldson also homered in his second straight game and drove in three runs, and Joey Gallo went deep, too.

