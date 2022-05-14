Astros acquire utilityman Dubón in trade with Giants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have acquired utilityman Mauricio Dubón in a trade with the San Francisco Giants. The 27-year-old Dubón is batting .239 with two homers and eight RBIs in 21 games this season. He has big league experience at second base, third base, shortstop and center field. The Giants received minor league catcher Michael Papierski in the deal. Papierski was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento. San Francisco also recalled infielder Donovan Walton from Sacramento before the Giants’ game at St. Louis.