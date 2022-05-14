Berrettini pulls out of French Open, targets return on grass

PARIS (AP) — Eighth-ranked Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from the upcoming French Open as he continues his recovery from surgery on his right hand. The Italian announced in late March that he was having minor surgery. He wrote on Saturday on Instagram that he’s making good progress but not quite ready to return yet and targeting the grass-court season. He says “going straight back into 5 set matches on clay at Roland Garros would not be sensible.” The French Open starts on May 22. Berrettini reached the quarterfinals last year at Roland Garros, losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. He then lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.