Phillies batter Dodgers’ pitching again, win 12-10 in 10

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia battered the Dodgers’ pitching staff for the second straight game in a 12-10 victory. Nick Castellanos had a two-run double during the Phillies’ three-run 10th inning. Justin Turner hit a tying two-run homer in the ninth and drove in four runs for the Dodgers, but Philadelphia recovered with a winning rally off Brusdar Graterol highlighted by Castellanos’ double to left. Castellanos then stole third and scored on a throwing error. Bryce Harper hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the sixth and a solo homer in the eighth for the Phillies. The Dodgers loaded the bases with nobody out in the 10th against Francisco Morales.