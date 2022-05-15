9-man Everton loses 3-2 to Brentford, still in danger in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton missed the chance to secure its place in the Premier League for another season after having two players sent off in losing 3-2 at home to Brentford. Everton said it was helping police after Brentford’s Rico Henry and Ivan Toney said that members of their family were racially abused. The game turned on an 18th-minute red card to Jarrad Branthwaite for pulling back Toney, when Everton was leading 1-0 thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal. Substitute Salomon Rondon became the second Everton player to be red-carded. Everton stayed two points above the bottom three.