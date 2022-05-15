Banged-up Capitals: Surgery possible for Backstrom, Wilson

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals could be in for a long summer because of injuries to key players. Center Nicklas Backstrom is evaluating options about his left hip that will never be fully healthy. Right winger Tom Wilson could be headed for surgery for what he called a pretty significant knee injury. Captain Alex Ovechkin does not anticipate undergoing surgery for his banged-up left shoulder. Depth forward Carl Hagelin remains optimistic he can play again after having two surgeries on his left eye from taking a stick to the face in practice in March.