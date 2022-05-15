GM says Grizzlies will spend to keep Morant, core together

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies are willing to spend whatever necessary to keep their core together. That includes signing All-Star guard Ja Morant to a contract extension this offseason. Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman made that very clear Sunday. Memphis finished a season with its highest playoff seeding at No. 2 in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies were eliminated in six games by the Golden State Warriors in the semifinals. Kleiman says the Grizzlies are not going to have any issues paying anyone they want to pay. Morant missed the final three games of the semifinals. He says he wants to stay in Memphis.