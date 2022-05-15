Skip to Content
Ohtani homers again, leads Angels past A’s 4-1

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered for the second consecutive game, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics. A day after becoming the third Japanese-born player to reach 100 homers in the major leagues, Ohtani belted No. 101. His eighth homer this season was a 425-foot drive deep into the right-field stands off a first-inning sinker from Frankie Montas. Mike Trout, who singled ahead of Ohtani, scored. Patrick Sandoval pitched into the sixth inning and got back on track after a pair of rocky outings to help the Angels move 11 games above .500 for the first time since July 28, 2015.

