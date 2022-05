By The Associated Press

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and the late Greg Knapp have been selected as the Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award winners by the Professional Football Writers of America. Frazier and Knapp are the 19th and 20th recipients of the Dr. Z Award, which was instituted by the PFWA in 2014. The Dr. Z Award is given for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL.