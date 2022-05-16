Mariners put RHP Steckenrider on restricted list, add Elías

TORONTO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners put Drew Steckenrider on the restricted list before a three-game series at the Toronto Blue Jays, a move that could cost the right-hander $51,099 of his $3.1 million salary. To enter the country, the Canadian government requires a person to have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days before entry. Players who go on the restricted list because they are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.