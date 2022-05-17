HR-happy Dodgers surge past D-Backs, win doubleheader opener

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 to begin the first doubleheader ever played by these NL West rivals. Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Justin Turner homered in a five-run sixth inning, and Will Smith connected earlier. Betts had three hits and Freddie Freeman added a key RBI single in the seventh inning of Los Angeles’ third straight win. Christian Walker hit an early two-run homer and Alek Thomas added a solo shot in the seventh for the Diamondbacks, who lost their fourth straight. The Dodgers fell behind by multiple runs for the seventh consecutive game before rallying.