Judge homers twice as Yankees edge Orioles 5-4

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge homered twice after his first-inning drive bounced off the new left-field wall at Camden Yards, and the New York Yankees topped the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 for their 20th win in 23 games. Judge came within a few feet of a three-homer game. His bid in the first hit high off the wall that was moved back and made taller before this season. He settled for an RBI double on that play, then hit solo shots in the third and fifth. Judge now has a major league-leading 14 home runs. Ramón Urías went deep for the Orioles.