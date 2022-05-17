Reds blow lead, hit into 5 double plays and edge Guardians

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Moustakas drew the third straight walk in the 10th inning by Cleveland reliever Nick Sandlin to force in a run, and the Cincinnati Reds hung on for a 5-4 win over the Guardians. Moustakas was down to his last strike before taking three straight pitches from Sandlin to bring in Matt Reynolds, who started the inning at second base. Art Warren got the win for Cincinnati despite giving Owen Miller’s tying, two-run homer in the ninth. Rookie reliever Alexis Díaz struck out Cleveland star José Ramírez with the bases loaded for the final out and his first save. The Reds won their major league-worst 10th game.