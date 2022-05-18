Skip to Content
Eagles, cornerback James Bradberry agree on 1-year deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles strengthened their secondary by agreeing on a one-year contract with veteran cornerback James Bradberry. Bradberry, who made the Pro Bowl in 2020, was released by the New York Giants on May 9 for salary cap reasons. He would have been a $21.9 million cap hit. Bradberry’s deal with Philadelphia reportedly is worth $7.5 million, including $7.25 guaranteed. He’ll start opposite four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s zone-heavy scheme.  A second-round pick by Carolina in 2016, Bradberry spent four seasons with the Panthers and two with the Giants. He has 15 interceptions in 92 career starts.  

