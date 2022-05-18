Europe captain Stenson playing PGA with eye on Ryder Cup

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Henrik Stenson came to the PGA Championship at Southern Hills trying to squeeze in an unlikely bid for a second career major while keeping one eye focused on 2023 and a tournament half a world away. The 46-year-old from Sweden is the Europe captain for the next Ryder Cup in Rome. He already is plotting the continent’s response for the beating the Americans dealt last year at Whistling Straits. And he is inspired by Phil Mickelson’s PGA victory last year at the age of 50.