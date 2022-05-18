Former PGA champ Stockton rues turnout at champions dinner

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Dave Stockton won the 1970 PGA Championship at Southern Hills and his nostalgic return this week included the champions dinner. He was disappointed by the low turnout. Only 11 former champions who are playing this week attended. Stockton wants it to be a can’t-miss event like the Masters champions dinner. Among those not there were defending champion Phil Mickelson who is skipping the tournament. Stockton said Lefty would have been a distraction because of the controversy over Mickelson’s push for a rival golf league. Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas also skipped the dinner.