France HRs, Gonzales solid as Mariners top Jays, avoid sweep

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Ty France hit a two-run homer, Marco Gonzales pitched six solid innings to snap a five-start winless streak and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 to avoid a three-game sweep. Cal Raleigh and Abraham Toro each hit solo home runs and Jesse Winker added a sacrifice fly to help the Mariners bounce back with 10 hits after being blanked for the sixth time this season in Tuesday’s 3-0 loss. Gonzales allowed one run and five hits to win for the first time since April 15 against Houston. Toronto starter Kevin Gausman gave up two runs and seven hits in five innings, losing consecutive starts for the first time this season.