Magbegor, Stewart power Storm to 74-71 win over Sky

SEATTLE (AP) — Ezi Magbegor scored 21 points, Breanna Stewart added 13 and the Seattle Storm beat the Chicago Sky 74-71. Magbegor added six rebounds and four assists, and Stewart had four steals for the Storm (2-3). Seattle led 74-62 after Gabby Williams’ 3-pointer with 2:28 remaining. Candace Parker scored the final seven points in a 9-0 Chicago run to close out the game. The Sky (2-2) had the ball with 9.1 seconds left, but Allie Quigley misfired on a 22-footer on the game’s final shot. Azura Stevens led Chicago with 18 points. Parker finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.