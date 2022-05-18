Rockies rook fouls 1st MLB pitch near family, mom gets ball

By MIKE CRANSTON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven fouled off the first pitch in his first major league at-bat in the direction of his family sitting behind the plate at Coors Field. And his mother ended up with the ball. No, his mom didn’t catch the ball. It landed in the area they were sitting in, but a fan nearby scooped up the ball instead of the Servens. The fan then handed the ball to Serven’s parents, Laura and Jim. A Rockies communications employee then gave the fan a ball autographed by infielder Brendan Rodgers to complete the deal. Serven went 0 for 2 in his debut, and Colorado beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3.