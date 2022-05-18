Wheeler K’s 9 in 7 shutout innings, Phillies top Padres 3-0

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out nine over seven shutout innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 3-0. Wheeler allowed four hits and walked none over 94 pitches. Jose Alvarado worked the eighth and Corey Knebel earned his eighth save. J.T. Realmuto snapped an 0-for-13 skid with an RBI single. The Phillies catcher also threw out a runner at third base from foul territory. Blake Snell allowed three runs in 3 2/3 innings in his first start of the season for the Padres.