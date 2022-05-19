Alex Rodriguez invests in Professional Fighters League

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball great Alex Rodriguez is taking a swing at mixed martial arts as an investor and board member for the Professional Fighters League. The PFL announced the addition of the former Yankees superstar to its board of directors. Rodriguez’s investment is part of what the PFL says is $30 million in new funding to back its global expansion and the establishment of a pay-per-view super-fight division. The funding round was led by Waverley Capital, investor Edgar Bronfman Jr.’s media-focused venture capital fund. Rodriguez’s playing career ended in 2016. He has since worked extensively on numerous media platforms.