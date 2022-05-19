Celtics’ White to miss Game 2, heads home for child’s birth

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Marcus Smart is hoping to play. Al Horford is trying to come back as well. And Derrick White headed home early for a good reason. The Boston Celtics were hoping to have at least one of their missing starters back for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against Miami on Thursday. Smart’s mid-foot sprain has improved to the point where the Celtics are expecting he can play. Horford remained in the NBA’s health and safety protocols with more test results pending. And White left Miami early because of the looming birth of a child.