Cubs activate pitcher Marcus Stroman from COVID-19 list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have activated right-hander Marcus Stroman from the COVID-19 injured list. Stroman was slated to start opener of the team’s four-game series against Arizona. The Cubs also placed right-hander Michael Rucker on the 15-day injured list with left turf toe. To make room for Stroman on the 40-man roster, right-hander Alec Mills was transferred to the 60-day IL. Mills, who is coming back from quadriceps and back injuries, hasn’t appeared in a big league game this season.