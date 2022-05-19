‘Facing Nolan’ looks at Ryan’s longer-than-expected career

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nolan Ryan pitched for a record 27 seasons in the big leagues, struck out 5,714 batters and threw seven no-hitters. He might have never been close to those numbers if not for his wife. Ruth Ryan was the one who encouraged and insisted that Nolan keep pitching when he was inconsistent with his control and not always pitching regularly early in his career. Their story and the hard-throwing pitcher’s storied Hall of Fame playing career are the subject of a new documentary. “Facing Nolan” makes its national debut with a one-night showing on 850 screens in theaters across the country Tuesday.