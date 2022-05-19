Frankfurt fans go wild after 42-year wait for European title

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — When Rafael Borré struck the decisive penalty for Eintracht Frankfurt to win the Europa League with a 5-4 shootout win over Glasgow Rangers in Sevilla, Spain, late Wednesday, thousands of fans who packed Frankfurt’s home stadium to watch in Germany flipped out. Some 60,000 supporters in and around Frankfurt’s Waldstadion erupted in an ecstatic outburst of joy and relief, with fans screaming, jumping, pumping their fists in the air, hugging and roaring. City streets filled with cars honking for Frankfurt’s first European trophy since the 1980 UEFA Cup, the predecessor to the Europa League. Even the normally restrained Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner said, “I’m going to party till Saturday and I’m going on vacation on Sunday.”