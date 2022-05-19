History on City’s side as EPL title race heads into last day

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Manchester City has history on its side ahead of the final-day title showdown with Liverpool in the English Premier League. Sunday will mark the ninth time in the Premier League era beginning in 1992 that the title race has been decided in the last round. On each of the previous eight occasions the team in first place before kickoff went on to clinch the championship. City leads Liverpool by one point and they both finish with home games. City plays Aston Villa and Liverpool plays Wolverhampton. Every league leader playing at home to finish the season has won that game though some were more nervy than others.