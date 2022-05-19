Indy 500 drivers eager to crank up power for qualifications

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis 500 drivers can’t wait for the power boost this weekend. Series officials will crank up the horsepower in each of the 33 entered cars starting with Friday’s practice. Qualifying will be held Saturday and Sunday on the track’s historic 2.5-mile oval in the more powerful cars. Speeds are expected to jump from the 220-plus mph range into the 230s for pole qualifying. What’s it feel like? IndyCar Grand Prix winner Colton Herta calls it fun and others agree.