Kidd, rekindled Mavs on familiar turf down 1-0 at Warriors

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

Jason Kidd has been here before in his first season as coach of the Mavericks. Dallas is down 1-0 in a third consecutive NBA playoff series. The Bay Area native is looking for another bounce-back from Luka Doncic and company in his first trip to the conference finals as a coach. It just happened to start in San Francisco. Kidd is guiding the franchise that was his first home away from home nearly 30 years ago. Dallas is this deep in the playoffs for the first time since Kidd was the point guard on the Dirk Nowitzki-led team that won the 2011 NBA title.