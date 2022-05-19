PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’22: Key anniversaries for this year’s PGA

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — This is the 100-year anniversary of Oakmont being introduced as a professional major course and Gene Sarazen becoming the first man to win two majors in a year. Other key anniversaries this year go from Rory McIlroy getting his second major at Kiawah Island and Gary Player capturing his first PGA Championship at Oakland Hills. It’s also the 75-year anniversary of Australia’s first PGA champion. That would be Jim Ferrier in Michigan in a PGA final that didn’t include the era’s “Big Three — Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan and Sam Snead — for the first time in 10 years.