Phillies’ Bryce Harper asks for fan’s hat, trades his own

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper traded his hat for one from a fan in the Citizens Bank Ballpark stands. Harper missed his fourth straight game from the lingering effects of platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow. So the fan-friendly star killed time scanning the scene from the dugout during an afternoon game against the Padres. Harper found a hat on a fan near the dugout that caught his eye. That hat had a maroon bill with “Philadelphia Phillies” and the P on the top. Harper yelled over to a group of fans and offered the trade. The Phillies fans accepted and walked off an autographed cap.