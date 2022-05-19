Ruud, Opelka advance to semifinals meeting at Geneva Open

GENEVA (AP) — Second-seeded Casper Ruud has advanced to the Geneva Open semifinals in defense of his title by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 7-6 (3). No. 8-ranked Ruud forced the only service break in the first set of a quarterfinals match that saw only four break-point chances created. Ruud will next face fourth-seeded American Reilly Opelka who fired 14 aces in beating Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. The other semifinals pairing Friday is Richard Gasquet and Joao Sousa who both had straight-set wins Thursday. The clay-court event in Geneva is a final warmup for the French Open that starts Sunday.