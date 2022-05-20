ACC revenue up in 2020-21 with Notre Dame in football chase

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference reported a record total of $578.3 million in revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year with the addition of Notre Dame as a full football member for one season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The league’s tax filing released Friday showed a 16.4% increase in revenue from $496.7 million in the previous year. There was also a nearly 20% increase in TV revenue in the second full season with the ESPN-partnered ACC Network. The league distributed an average of nearly $36.1 million to member schools. That included roughly $34.9 million to Notre Dame, which typically receives a partial share as a football independent.