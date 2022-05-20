Alonso accuses FIA race stewards in Miami of incompetence

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso has accused the FIA race stewards of incompetence and says one of the directors lacks the professionalism for the role. The Spaniard made the allegations at his home grand prix in Barcelona. He’s angry about a penalty he received two weeks ago in Miami. Alonso’s criticism comes amid tension between race management handled by the governing body and teams that stems from last season’s finale in Abu Dhabi. Alonso said “for sure not” when asked if race control has improved since an overhaul after Abu Dhabi.