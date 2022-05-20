Gerrard narrative hangs over English Premier League finale

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Steven Gerrard never got to win the English Premier League for Liverpool in 17 years there as a player and team captain. It was the biggest regret in his career because it denied him what he has called “the icing on the cake.” On Sunday he could help win the title for Liverpool as a manager of another team. Gerrard’s Aston Villa stands between Manchester City and another league title. A draw or win for Villa means the title could go to Liverpool instead if Gerrard’s boyhood club beats Wolverhampton. It’s the dominant narrative heading into Sunday and Gerrard knows it.