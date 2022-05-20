Snowballs not baseballs: Winter storm wipes out Mets-Rockies

By MIKE CRANSTON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A winter storm warning has postponed the opener of the Colorado Rockies’ three-game series against the New York Mets. The forecast calls for 3 to 5 inches of snow at Coors Field in Denver. The teams will attempt to make it up in a split doubleheader on Saturday. More snow was in the forecast for Saturday morning before it was expected to clear, with a low of 34 degrees in the evening. The rare late-May mountain storm started as rain Friday morning, but was expected to switch to snow in the afternoon with the temperature plunging to freezing.