Stewart scores 28 to help Storm beat Sparks 83-80

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting and the Seattle Storm held on for an 83-80 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. Jewell Loyd added 11 points for the Storm (3-3). Loyd has reached double-figure scoring in 155 games since 2016 — most in the WNBA. Liz Cambage led Los Angeles with 25 points and eight rebounds. The Sparks (2-4) have lost four in a row after back-to-back wins to start the season — including 98-91 win over the Chicago Sky, the 2021 WNBA champions, in the opener.