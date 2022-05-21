Anderson says Donaldson made racist remark, MLB investigates

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson accused Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson of making a racist remark by calling him Jackie Robinson during their game Saturday. Major League Baseball is looking into the incident. Anderson is Black and said Donaldson said “What’s up, Jackie?” Robinson broke the MLB color barrier in 1947 and every team in the big leagues has retired his No. 42 to honor the impact he had on the game and beyond. Donaldson is white and said he did use Robinson’s name but didn’t mean for it to be disrespectful. The Yankees beat the White Sox 7-5.