AP Source: Mbappé to stay at PSG after rejecting Real Madrid

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé is set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after again turning down the chance to join Real Madrid. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press the France forward has agreed to a three-year contract extension that is close to being signed. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the contract talks publicly. The 23-year-old Mbappé’s contract is expiring in June and he would have been available on a free transfer.