Mets’ Scherzer on IL, Marte back from bereavement list

DENVER (AP) — The New York Mets on Saturday placed pitcher Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain. The move is retroactive to Thursday. Scherzer left his start on Wednesday night after experiencing tightness in his side. An MRI performed Thursday revealed a moderate to high-grade internal oblique strain, according to the Mets. Scherzer is expected to be out six to eight weeks. Ace Jacob deGrom has not pitched yet due to a stress reaction in his right scapula and Tylor Megill is on the IL with right biceps tendinitis. The Mets reinstated outfielder Sterling Marte from the bereavement list.