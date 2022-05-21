Plum, Young spark Las Vegas to 100-80 romp over Phoenix

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 24 points, Jackie Young added 20 and Las Vegas dominated the third quarter in a 100-80 victory over the Phoenix Mercury. Plum sank three 3-pointers and scored 15 in a 38-point third quarter to help Las Vegas (6-1) turn a two-point halftime lead into an 82-60 advantage. Dearica Hamby scored 11 of her 13 points in the pivotal period. Diamond DeShields topped Phoenix (2-4) with 19 points. The Aces moved into first place with the victory, a half-game ahead of the idle Washington Mystics.