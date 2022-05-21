Reddick gives Big Machine Racing 1st NASCAR Xfinity victory

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Cup regular Tyler Reddick led the final 31 laps of the NASCAR Xfinity race at Texas to give second-year team Big Machine Racing its first victory. It also ended a three-race streak in which three different JR Motorsports took the checkered flag. Reddick finished 1.8 seconds ahead of William Byron, who was driving for JR Motorsports. It was Byron’s first Xfinity race since being the series champion for that team at 19 years old in 2017. Big Machine Racing is owned by music mogul and seasoned racer Scott Borchetta. Reddick took the lead on lap 137 when he got past Austin Hill and Brandon Jones just before the race’s 11th and final caution.