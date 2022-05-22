Skip to Content
3 goals in 5-minute recovery wins Premier League for City

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has successfully defended its Premier League title by beating Aston Villa 3-2 on the final day of the season. The champions had been trailing 2-0 but three goals in five minutes completed a remarkable comeback with the winner from lkay Gündoğan. It ensured Liverpool finished a point behind despite beating Wolverhampton 3-1 at Anfield. Tottenham is returning to the Champions League next season after a two-season absence thanks to a 5-0 rout of last-place Norwich clinching fourth place. But Burnley’s six-season stay in the Premier League is over after a 2-1 loss to Newcastle.

