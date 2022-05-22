Man City apologizes for ‘assault’ on Aston Villa GK Olsen

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has issued an apology for what the club described as an assault on Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen during a field invasion by City fans celebrating winning the Premier League title. The incident happened as Olsen tried to leave the field at Etihad Stadium as it became covered in thousands of City fans after the fulltime whistle of the 3-2 win over Villa. Footage showed Olsen covering his head as supporters swarmed around him as he was being escorted off the playing surface by a steward. The Sweden goalkeeper then appeared to engage in a verbal confrontation with a fan before being clipped by the arm of another celebrating supporter.