COVID seems thing of the past at full-capacity French Open

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — The crowds at the French Open are back to their no-mask, no-distancing, full-capacity, pre-pandemic levels after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s edition began Sunday and the spectators were back to being as much a part of the fabric of the event as the red clay that defines the Grand Slam tournament. In the stands, they cried “Allez!” and waved national flags of various colors and punctuated big points with rhythmic clapping. They took etiquette-breaching strolls through the stadium aisles during play. But they were there. And they were excited. And so were the players.