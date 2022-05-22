French league celebrates as Mbappé decides to stay with PSG

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s decision to stay with Paris Saint-Germain was widely celebrated in the French league. Even by coaches who still have to defend against the prolific forward next season. Mbappé ended months of speculation when he signed a new three-year deal on Saturday. He again snubbed Spanish giant Real Madrid, which failed to buy him in 2017 as he joined PSG from Monaco for 180 million euros ($190 million). Madrid had the same offer for Mbappé knocked back by PSG last year. Mbappé wrote on Twitter Sunday that he is convinced he can “continue to grow at PSG. Nantes coach Antoine Kombouaré says “it would have been a big blow for us if he had left.”