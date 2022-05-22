Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Johnson uses huge save to prevent 230 mph crash at Indy

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmie Johnson used fast hands to wrestle his car out of a sideways slide that seemed headed toward a massive crash at 230 mph. He saved his car, but his Indianapolis 500 qualifying run was ruined. The seven-time NASCAR champion is locked into his first Indy 500, but had a chance Sunday to run for the pole. He nearly brushed the wall headed into the first turn and had to frantically wrestle the steering wheel to avoid a crash. The bobble prevented him from advancing into the “Fast Six” round that decides the pole. Johnson will start 12th in next week’s Indy 500.

