Lassiter, Taylor lead Inter Miami past Red Bulls 2-0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored in the first half, Robert Taylor scored an insurance goal late and Inter Miami CF defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-0. Lassiter, who was acquired from the Houston Dynamos in the off-season, found the net in the 29th minute to give Inter Miami (4-6-3) a 1-0 lead. Taylor connected in the 88th minute. It was the first goal this season for both players. Drake Callender saved all four shots he faced for Inter Miami. He has two clean sheets in five starts this season. The Red Bulls (5-3-5), who began the day in a four-way tie for second place in the Eastern Conference, lost for the first time on the road this season. It was the Red Bulls’ first defeat in their last seven matches, but it marked the fourth straight match without a win.