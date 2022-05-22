LEADING OFF: Cardinals getting playful with pitching staff

By The Associated Press

First, Albert Pujols. Then, Yadier Molina. Anyone else want to pitch for St. Louis this season? First-year manager Oliver Marmol is definitely mixing fun with wins when it comes to who he puts on the mound. Exactly a week after the slugging Pujols made his first pitching appearance in the majors, Molina got his turn Sunday, closing out an 18-4 romp at Pittsburgh. As the perennial Gold Glove catcher got loose, Pujols went behind the plate to catch Molina’s warmup tosses. Both All-Stars allowed four runs in one inning. But St. Louis starter Steven Matz lasted only four pitches before being pulled with stiffness in his left shoulder. Miles Mikolas starts at Busch Stadium as the Cardinals open a two-game series against righty José Berríos and the Toronto Blue Jays.