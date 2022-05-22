Muncy’s error allows Phillies to rally past Dodgers

By KEVIN COONEY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Muncy’s two-run fielding error in the bottom of the 10th capped a wild late-inning sequence and allowed the Philadelphia Phillies to post a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Garrett Stubbs had hit his first major league homer to get Philadelphia on the board in the sixth. The Phillies had tied the game with two outs in the bottom of the ninth on a Jean Segura single to left that scored Nick Castellanos, whose two-out double started the rally.