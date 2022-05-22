Odor leads Orioles past Rays 7-6 in 11 innings

TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rougned Odor had his second game-winning at-bat in three days as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 in 11 innings. The Orioles won two of three and managed to win a series against Tampa Bay for the first time since July 31–Aug. 2, 2020, when Baltimore managed a three-game sweep at home. The Orioles trailed 6-4 in the ninth before Austin Hays managed a pinch-hit, two-out, two-run RBI single off Ryan Thompson. In the 11th, Chris Owings had a successful bunt to move the automatic runner to third in the 11th off Dusten Knight (0-1). Odor followed with a chopper that first baseman Ji-Man Choi mishandled and got past him into right field to plate the winning run. The play was scored a fielder’s choice and Odor was granted the RBI.